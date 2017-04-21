Operation Gotham Shield 2017: US Behörden planen Atombombenexplosion in New York als Militärübung in wenigen Tagen

US Behörden planen am 24.4. und 25.04. 2017 die Simulation einer Atombombenexplosion in New York und von weiteren drei Atomexplosionen in den USA.

Neben der Explosion in New York/ New Jersey soll eine Explosion an der kanadischen Grenze stattfinden.

Das belegen interne Papier von US Behörden wie ein Fema-Dokument und weitere Dokumente von US- Krankenhausgesellschaften und Regionalorganisationen in New Jersey.

Bei Operation Gotham Shield handelt es sich um eine gemeinsame Übung von

in der man die Abläufe bei einem großen nuklearen Angriff auf dieses Gebiet trainieren will. Vier atomare Bomben sollen dabei fiktiv eingesetzt werden. Die eigentliche Detonation der Bomben findet dabei in der Übung am kommenden Montag, den 24. April statt.

Neben Regionalorganisationen, Krankenhausgesellschaften, die Fema- Katastrophenbehörde sind auch das FBI, die "Stasi" der USA also Homeland Security und auch das US Militär ( Northcom) beteiligt. Diese Tatsache macht die angebliche Übung zu einer Militärübung in den USA.

Weithin unbekannt ist die Tatsache, dass zahlreiche Attentate in den USA wie 9/11 oder auch das Boston-Marathon-Attentat zeitgleich mit militärischen Übungen stattgefunden hatten. Viele Kritiker der offiziellen Lügenversion von 9/11 glauben sogar, dass diese Attentate als False-Flag-Operation gegen das eigene Volk so von staatlicher Seite durchgeführt und mit diesen Drills der Militärs getarnt und so auch verschleiert wurden.

Auch ein Papier der Behörden in Nevada ( NNSS) berichtet über diese Militärübung. Eine Karte zeigt Aktionen in New York, New Jersey und in Washington.

Karten zeigen sogar den Grad der daraus resultierenden radioaktiven Verseuchung in New York und in der näheren Umgebung davon.

Natürlich wird die Übung als Schutzmaßnahme der Behörden dargestellt. Allerdings sind diese Papiere ausdrücklich nicht für die Öffentlichkeit bestimmt.

Ebenso bestehen Folge-Übungen wie "Prominent Hunt", " Vibrant Respond", " Fuerzas Amigos" an der Grenze zu Mexiko oder "Ardent Sentry (NORAD) , die eine Reaktion auf diese nukleare Katastrophe in den USA simiulieren sollen.

Die Hauptphase der Übungen soll vom 18. April bis zum 5. Mai stattfinden, wobei der 24.4. und der 25.4. besonders hervorgehoben werden. Vorbereitende Operationen gibt es schon seit Monaten.

Diese Hauptaktionen umfassen eine 10 Kilotonnen schwere explodierende Atombombe in New York und drei weitere Atomexplosionen in den USA.

Fema-Karten zeigen die Region um New York als extrem stark radioaktiv verseucht an. Was sollen diese Aktionen besdeuten, fragen sich viele regierungskritische US Bürger.

Diese ganzen Planungen liegen als PDF vor, die im unten verlinkten Video zu sehen sind und dort erläutert werden.

Auch die Health Care Association von New Yersey veröffentlicht ein entsprechendes Behördendokument mit gleichem Tenor.

One popular version of the theory flagged the operation as a false flag or ongoing coverup, and insinuated that the “drill” would lead to genuine disaster:

A Joint Operation, code named Gotham Shield is scheduled for Apr. 24 & 25. [2017] The premise of this simulated crisis will be the detonation of a 10,000-ton nuclear device in the air over New Jersey. The electromagnetic pulse (EMP) caused by the detonation of this device will cause the disabling of most telephone, internet, and other electronic devices in a 20 kilometer radius around the detonation site … The problem with this “exercise” is that, many times in the past, federal “exercises” have become actual events!

On 27 March 2017, the Eastern Region Helicopter Council (ERHC) notified members and volunteers:

On Tuesday April 25th 2017, at 0800 the Gotham Shield Exercise will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford NJ. This exercise will simulate a large scale terrorist attack on the NY/NJ metropolitan area with MetLife Stadium serving as a triage/collection point for victims and emergency response personnel. This will be a large scale event with numerous federal, state, county and local agencies participating. It should be very similar in size and scope to the Operation Red Zone drill of 2011.

Planning for the event actually began several months prior to the spike in conspiracy theories. As another widely circulated document (PDF) demonstrated, Operation Gotham Shield began long before the early March 2017 reportsof nuclear missile testing in North Korea, meaning that rumors that the event was planned to provide cover for concerns over Pyongyang did not wash.

Operation Gotham Shield is a legitimate and routine multi-agency and organization disaster drill scheduled in New York and New Jersey in late April 2017. The scheduled drills are standard, common tests of disaster response across agencies, events that almost invariably lead to widespread internet rumors and fears.

In 2015, Jade Helm conspiracy theories (and fake news) were massively popular on social media; the exercise ended, but not before military representatives were forced to visit towns in Texas in an attempt to quell the local uproar. Another rumor a year later held that the Cascadia Rising 2016 disaster preparedness training exercise planned in the Pacific Northwest was deliberately scheduled to disrupt the California primary, but the planned activity took place outside the state and did not threaten voting access in any form.