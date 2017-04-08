Pentagon Trained Syria’s Al Qaeda “Rebels” in the Use of Chemical Weapons

IZ History: Wie Giftgas aus dem Irak nach Syrien gelangte

Um den Krieg im Irak zu rechtfertigen, haben die USA Chemiewaffen erfunden. Als sie dann im Irak Chemiewaffen eingeschleust hatten, hielten sie dies geheim. Danach könnten 2014 Restbestände der Kampfstoffe in die Hände der IS-Dschihadisten weitergeleitet worden sein.

Nach dem Angriff gegen den Irak haben die USA in dem Land zunächst keine Chemiewaffen gefunden,

Später gab es Bestände, nachdem die US Regierung Al Kaida unterstützte, die 2006 zum IS im Irak wurde.

Das berichtet die "New York Times" auf der Basis intensiver Recherchen. Die Zeitung geht allerdings fälschlich davon aus, dass die Bestände schonvorher im Irak warebn . Aber diese Lüge von den angeblichen Massenvernichtungswaffen von Saddam Hussein ist längst wiederlegt. Der Zeitung zufolge waren mehrere US-Soldaten den Chemiewaffen ausgesetzt und erhielten wegen der Geheimhaltung nur unzureichende Behandlung.

In den Jahren nach der Invasion seien fast 5000 chemische Sprengköpfe, Granaten und Fliegerbomben plötzlich im Irak gewesen. Bei mindestens sechs Vorfällen seien US Soldaten von Stoffen wie Senfgas oder Sarin verletzt worden.

Auch wenn es sich angeblich um Altbeständen gehandelt haben soll, ist diese Interpretaion der Geschichte wenig schlüssig.

Viel wahrscheinklicher ist es, dass die US Regierungen Al Kaida im Irak mit modernen Waffen und auch mit Chemiewaffen bewaffneten und diese Al Kaida 2006 also 3 Jahre nach Kriegsbeginn zur IS im Irak umwandelten , die dann zum IS in Syrien und Irak wurde und einen Gegenstaat in Syrien etablieren konnte.

Die "New York Times" schreibt, sie habe 17 Soldaten und 7 irakische Polizisten gefunden, die den Kampfstoffen ausgesetzt waren. Vertreter der US-Regierung sagten der Zeitung, dass die tatsächliche Zahl etwas höher sei, jedoch der Geheimhaltung unterliege.

Die US-Regierung habe Informationen über die Chemiewaffen sogar vor betroffenen Soldaten und Militärärzten geheim gehalten. Dies habe dazu geführt, dass Opfer keine angemessene Behandlung und auch keine offizielle Anerkennung erhielten.

"Ich fühlte mich mehr wie ein Meerschweinchen als wie ein verwundeter Soldat", sagte ein ehemaliger Sergeant, der 2007 Verbrennungen durch Senfgas erlitten hatte. Ihm wurde die Behandlung in einem Krankenhaus oder ein Transport zur Behandlung in die USA verweigert.

2007 war die Al Kaida zur IS geworden, die US Geheimdienste extra für den Syrienkrieg gegründet hatte, Demnach hatte der USA gesteuerte IS also von Anfang an Chemiewaffen, die von dort nach Syrien gelangten.

Die meisten Kampfstoffe wurden nordwestlich von Bagdad gefunden - in einer Region also, die seit Juni von der Terrormiliz Islamischer Staat kontrolliert wird.

Die irakische Regierung teilte den Vereinten Nationen mit, dass etwa 2500 chemische Raketen im Chemiewaffen-Komplex al-Muthanna gewesen seien, als diese in die Hände der Dschihadisten gefallen sei.

Noch 2010 entdeckten irakische Soldaten der "New York Times" zufolge Chemiewaffen, die offenbar von amerikanischen oder irakischen Truppen anderswo gefunden und nicht richtig gesichert worden waren.

Die irakische Regierung habe geplant, al-Muthanna mit einem Betonpanzer zu sichern. Bevor diese Pläne ausgeführt worden seien, sei die Anlage von den Islamisten überrannt worden.

Die USA hatten ihren Krieg gegen den Irak unter anderem mit der Bedrohung durch irakische Chemiewaffen begründet. Im Februar 2003 führte der damalige US-Außenminister Colin Powell mit Hilfe einer Multimediashow vor dem Sicherheitsrat der Vereinten Nationen aus, wie umfangreich das irakische Arsenal an Massenvernichtungswaffen sei. Später kam heraus, dass der gesamte Vortrag eine Täuschung war. Powell entschuldigte sich 2005 dafür.

Zumindest ein Teil der Munition, an der US-Soldaten sich verletzt hatten, war offensichtlich in den USA entwickelt, in Europa hergestellt und im Irak in Anlagen abgefüllt worden, die westliche Firmen gebaut hatten.

Auch diese Waffen könnten auf der Seite des IS udn der Nusrafront in Syrien jetzt bei Homs zum Einsatz gekommen sein.

Quelle: n-tv.de , hvo überarbeitet ... erweiterte Fassung

Hintergrund Globalresearch

The Western media refutes their own lies.

Not only do they confirm that the Pentagon has been training the terrorists in the use of chemical weapons, they also acknowledge the existence of a not so secret “US-backed plan to launch a chemical weapon attack on Syria and blame it on Assad’s regime”

London’s Daily Mail in a 2013 article confirmed the existence of an Anglo-American project endorsed by the White House (with the assistance of Qatar) to wage a chemical weapons attack on Syria and place the blame on Bashar Al Assad.

(Update; April 8, 2017) Trump’s decision to strike a Syrian airbase in retaliation for Assad’s alleged use of chemical weapons against his own people confirms that the “False Flag” Chemical Weapons attack scenario first formulated under Obama is still “on the table”. Our analysis (including a large body of Global Research investigative reports) confirms unequivocally that Trump is lying, the Western media is lying and most of America’s allies are also lying.

The following Mail Online article was published and subsequently removed. Note the contradictory discourse: “Obama issued warning to Syrian president Bashar al Assad”, “White House gave green light to chemical weapons attack”.

This Mail Online report published in January 2013 was subsequently removed from Mail Online. For further details click here

The Pentagon’s Training of “Rebels” (aka Al Qaeda Terrorists) in the Use of Chemical Weapons

CNN accuses Bashar Al Assad of killing his own people while also acknowledging that the “rebels” are not only in possession of chemical weapons, but that these “moderate terrorists” affiliated with Al Nusra are trained in the use of chemical weapons by specialists on contract to the Pentagon.

In a twisted logic, the Pentagon’s mandate was to ensure that the rebels aligned with Al Qaeda would not acquire or use WMD, by actually training them in the use of chemical weapons (sounds contradictory):

“The training [in chemical weapons], which is taking place in Jordan and Turkey, involves how to monitor and secure stockpiles and handle weapons sites and materials, according to the sources. Some of the contractors are on the ground in Syria working with the rebels to monitor some of the sites, according to one of the officials. The nationality of the trainers was not disclosed, though the officials cautioned against assuming all are American. (CNN, December 09, 2012, emphasis added)

screenshot of the CNN article, the original link has been redirected to CNN blogs,

The above report by CNN’s award winning journalist Elise Labott (relegated to the status a CNN blog), refutes CNN’s numerous accusations directed against Bashar Al Assad.

Who is doing the training of terrorists in the use of chemical weapons? From the horse’s mouth: CNN

Sources: U.S. helping underwrite Syrian rebel training on securing chemical weapons

And these are the same terrorists (trained by the Pentagon) who are the alleged target of Washington’s counterterrorism bombing campaign initiated by Obama in August 2014: